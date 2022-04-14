LEGO Announces Two New Botanical Options Just in Time for Mother’s Day

We’ve all been there: you’re last-minute Mother’s Day shopping, and the best idea you have is a succulent or orchid at the local grocery store. Why not take that desperate move up a geeky notch this year and order a LEGO version of the plant? Because that’s just what the company announced.

First up is the $49.99 608 piece LEGO Orchid, naturally based on the plant of the same name. Anyone who has ever purchased an Orchid from a local store is likely aware of how difficult it can be to keep them alive. The LEGO version is hardier, naturally, but includes several details to give it a more life-like appearance. That includes two “wandering air roots,” a staple of orchid arrangements.

You’ll also get to build a vase for the orchid, leaves, and several pink and white flowers. As is the LEGO Botanical collection tradition, you can customize the look by rotating parts of the set or swapping out the flower pieces for colors you prefer (though you’ll have to supply them).

A beautiful LEGO plant LEGO Orchid If you love Orchids but can’t keep them alive, the LEGO Orchid might be the best option to consider.

If you want something a little more expansive, consider the LEGO Succulent set. It may not be as tall, but you’ll build nine plants and a simple container that resembles the look of succulents found in a store. The set includes 771 pieces, and you can separate out the plants to display them individually.

The LEGO Succulent also costs $49.99 and, like the LEGO Orchid, is available for pre-order today. Both sets release on May 1st, which is perfect timing for a great Mother’s Day gift.