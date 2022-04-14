‘Scrabble’ Goes Digital, Fueling Your Online Word Game Obsession

Word games have been all the rage this year, with the likes of Wordle and its many equally fun alternatives taking over everyone’s social media feeds. So it shouldn’t come as any surprise that Scrabble (aka, the ultimate word game) is now available to play digitally.

The announcement for Scrabble Web—the new online version of the iconic word game—came on April 13, which is National Scrabble Day. It’s officially licensed by Hasbro and developed by Scopely. The site features the game arena, a dictionary, a word finder, community forums, and a news and blog section.

Scrabble Web is free to play, and you don’t need to sign up for an account in order to access anything. However, if you do opt to create an account, you’ll gain a few nice benefits, like tracking your game progress over time and chatting with other players either in the community forums or via the in-game chat.

Players are given the choice to play against the computer, against a friend, or in a match with another random player. And as you’d expect, this version of the game works exactly the same as its tabletop counterpart does. The only real difference is the addition of a simple 15-minute timer that time-out your turn if you take longer than that to make your move.

According to the placeholders on the site, more fun features—including things like tournaments and other single-player word puzzles—are expected to roll out in the (hopefully near) future, and we can’t wait! Ready to show off your best word skills? Head on over to the game’s website to get started.