Amazon Publishes a Pair of Mobile Games, but They’re Not What You’d Expect

Amazon is getting into mobile gaming, but oddly enough, it’s not targeting Twitch nerds. Instead, it’s publishing two mobile games for its Amazon Kids+ service. Super Spy Ryan and Do, Re & Mi both aim to offer a fun and educational experience for children and toddlers.

These are the first mobile games published by Amazon since 2015’s Til Morning’s Light. They’re available exclusively to Amazon Kids+ subscribers, and of course, they’re intended for kids. Bear in mind that every purchase of a Fire Kids tablet comes with a yearlong Kids+ membership—although these new games are Kids+ exclusives, tons of people will have access to them.

Play Video

The first new game, called Super Spy Ryan, is available now on the Amazon app store, Google Play, and Apple’s App Store. It’s a kid-friendly multiplayer game based on the popular TV show Ryan’s World, and of course, it features a ton of characters from the show.

Interestingly, Super Spy Ryan contains a ton of unlockable items and other challenges. It looks like a loose take on Pokemon Unite, minus the battling elements. Instead, you collect stolen presents.

Play Video

Launching soon for Fire tablets and iOS devices, Do, Re & Mi leans a lot heavier on educational elements than Super Spy Ryan. It teaches kids about musical instruments and melodies, and it looks to contain a bunch of minigames and small puzzles.

Again, these games are Amazon Kids+ exclusives. The Kids+ service costs $3 a month, though a year of the service comes with all Fire Kids tablets.

I should note that Fire Kids tablets are a pretty solid deal. Not only do they come with a durable carrying case, but they feature kid-friendly software, deep parental controls, and a ton of free content through Kids+. Additionally, all Fire Kids tablets come with a 2-year “worry-free” guarantee—if it breaks, Amazon will replace it for free, no questions asked.