Toyota’s First All-Electric SUV EV Finally Hits The Street for $42,000

Toyota announced its first all-electric SUV last year, the Toyota bZ4X, and now its EV is finally ready to hit the streets. Toyota confirmed its SUV EV is headed to dealerships this week and will be available starting at $42,000.

The all-new Toyota bZ4X is a little bigger than the RAV4, packs all sorts of fancy technology inside, and some models even have solar panels on the roof. The vehicle comes in two main model configurations: XLE or Limited and both front-wheel drive or AWD options. And while the EV starts at $42,000, the most expensive Limited AWD model rings in at just over $48,780.

As for specs and features, the vehicle is equipped with a 71.4 kWh battery pack that delivers an EPA-rated 252-miles per charge thanks to a single 150 kW motor. But, then, the all-wheel-drive model takes a slight dip in range and is capable of 228-miles per charge.

While the vehicle is technically going on sale this week, you’ll be able to see them hit dealerships starting in May. However, Toyota did mention that availability will be extremely limited. So basically, the car is finally here, but you’ll have difficulty finding one.

Toyota’s first entry into the U.S. electric vehicle segment may not offer the ground-breaking range or crazy fast speeds of a Tesla, but it does go 0-60 in around 6.5-seconds. That said, the vehicle still has plenty to offer at a compelling price, plus it comes from a trusted name, which could help potential buyers make the switch to electric.

With its entry-level price of $42,000, some buyers will quality for the $7,500 federal tax credit, making this brand new EV Toyota only $34,500. However, once an automaker sells 200,000 EVs that federal tax credit goes away, and Toyota will likely hit it by June. As a result, you’ll have to hurry if you want to qualify for the discount while buying a Toyota. Or, you could just get the Subaru Solterra, which is almost the same vehicle yet offers a range of over 300-miles.