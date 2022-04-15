BMW i7 EV Teaser Reveals Glowing Front End Ahead of Release

While BMW already has several new EVs hitting the streets in the United States this year, the company isn’t slowing down. Now, BMW is teasing its new i7 EV ahead of the April 20th reveal.

The highly-anticipated BMW i7 is the first purely electric 7 Series, and while we don’t know too much about it yet, this image gives us a great look at the glowing front end. Like other BMW vehicles over the years, BMW will illuminate part of the front, only this time it’s the huge “kidney-style” grill fascia.

Of course, this is a faux grille, as the vehicle doesn’t need venting and a grill on the front to cool the engine. That’s because the new BMW i7 is all-electric. If the front end looks familiar, you’ll notice similar styling in the new gas-powered X7 SUV.

Again, we don’t have very many details yet, but many expect BMW’s latest 7-series to come equipped with a large 120 kWh battery capable of taking the luxury sedan anywhere from 305 to 380-miles of range on a single charge.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about the specs, features, or if we even get an M70 variant with more power, but we’ll have to wait and see.

For those not keeping track, The 2023 BMW i7 (and its gas-powered brother) 7 Series make their debut on Tuesday, April 20, at 8:00 AM EDT. Initially set to arrive at the 2022 Beijing Auto Show in China, the announcement will be over a live stream.