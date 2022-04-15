X
Popular Searches
News

Satechi’s Premium Apple Accessories Get a Huge Discount Through April 17th

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries
Commerce Editor

Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read more...

About Review Geek
@SuzDoesReviews
| 1 min read
Sale badge or sale sticker flat vector icon over a photo of Satechi accessories
Satechi, Martial Red/Shutterstock.com

Mobile accessories maker Satechi is running a short but wonderful site-wide Easter sale, starting Friday, April 15, and ending on Sunday, April 17. If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your current accessories, or picking up some new ones, now’s the time!

We’ve reviewed several of Satechi’s accessories—like its Trio Wireless Charger, Pro Hub Max, 30W USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger, and Slim X2 Keyboard—and have loved how powerful, stylish, and easy to use they all are. Satechi also has many other gadgets, like wireless mice, charging docks, wireless charging stands, Bluetooth remotes, headphone stands with chargers, desk mats, and laptop stands. 

If you’re all-in with Apple’s products, make your experience with them even better by picking up a few of Satechi’s well-made accessories. Ready to pick some up for your home office setup? Use code “EASTER15” and receive 15% off the site. If your cart totals over $100, throw in code “EASTER20” and receive 20% off. 

Remember, this deal ends on Sunday, April 17, so don’t hesitate to get these essentials.

Easter Weekend Sale!

Satechi

Sale alert! Save up to 20% on any of Satechi’s premium accessories Easter weekend only!

Shop Now


 

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.