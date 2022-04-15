Apple Is Developing Six M2 Macs, According to New Leak

Apple is working on six M2 Macs, according to developer logs obtained by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. These logs show that Apple is testing its M2 Macs with third-party apps, a sign that they’re near the end of development and could begin launching later this year.

While the new leak doesn’t contain any juicy information on M2 performance or Mac design changes, it shows that Apple may offer four “versions” of the M2 chipset, just as it did for M1. It also dispels the rumor that Apple’s next MacBook Air will reuse the M1 chipset.

Here are the Macs detailed in this leak:

MacBook Air (M2)

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2)

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2 Pro and M2 Max configurations)

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Pro and M2 Max configurations)

Mac Mini (M2 and M2 Pro configurations)

Mac Pro (A “successor” to the M1 Ultra)

The leak also shows that Apple has tested a Mac Mini with an M1 Pro chip. Apple may ditch this machine, as it would make the base model Mac Studio a bit redundant. That said, Apple may launch an M1 Pro Mac Mini as a budget alternative to the rumored M2 Mac Mini.

We don’t have any benchmarks for the new M2 chips, but Gurman shared some rudimentary specs:

M2 : 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores (Up from 8 GPU cores)

: 8 CPU cores, 10 GPU cores (Up from 8 GPU cores) M2 Pro : Unknown

: Unknown M2 Max : 12 CPU cores, 38 GPU cores (Up from 10 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores)

: 12 CPU cores, 38 GPU cores (Up from 10 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores) M1 Ultra “Successor”: Unknown

Assuming that Apple follows the M1 release cycle, we will probably receive the M2 MacBook Air, Mac Mini, and 13-inch MacBook Pro later this year. But we can’t read Apple’s mind, and of course, there’s no guarantee that the information in this leak is accurate.