Meta’s Next-Gen Pro VR Headset Emerges in New Renders

Meta, previously known as Facebook, is getting ready to release a successor to the popular Oculus Quest 2 VR headset. Known as “Project Cambria,” new leaks give us our first potential glance at Meta’s new high-end VR platform.

The company first started teasing its upcoming VR headset back in 2021, when Meta confirmed a new one was coming. Since then, several leaks have showcased what it could have to offer.

However, this week a popular YouTuber who claims he’s seen and tried the new headset worked with a designer to create the images posted to Twitter. Suggesting Meta’s new VR headset will be sleek, lightweight, and potentially far more comfortable than the Quest 2.

Meta Cambria (SeaCliff) will release later this year Got confirmation from the supply chain and sourced who’ve tried the device that this is exactly what the final PVT model looks like pic.twitter.com/FQnKDyyjDA — Brad Lynch (@SadlyItsBradley) April 13, 2022

The leakster says he’s 250% confident that this is what the new VR headset will look like. Thankfully, we might not have to wait long, as Meta is hosting a Meta Quest gaming event on April 20th. So there’s a good chance Meta (Facebook) will debut this new VR experience.

The Oculus name has already been removed from previous products, so this could debut as the Meta Quest Pro, although we’re not entirely sure.

Meta claims that Project Cambria isn’t a Quest 3, nor will it replace the current Quest 2. Instead, it sounds like this is an entirely new device that Mark Zuckerberg explained as a “completely new advanced and high-end product.” Zuckerberg also said it’d be higher on the price spectrum, so we’ll have to wait and see.