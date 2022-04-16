The Iconic Ram 1500 Pickup Truck Is About to Go All-Electric

Ram recently announced that it would be revealing its first all-electric pickup truck concept at some point later this year. And even though we’ll have to wait all the way until 2024 to see the actual production model, it’s exciting to see yet another truck model enter the EV world.

The concept was reportedly confirmed by the company’s CEO, Mike Koval, at the New York International Auto Show. Koval didn’t share any details regarding the Ram concept, except that the company will reveal a live concept before the actual production model hits the road in 2024. The team at Motor1.com spoke with a spokesperson for Ram, who confirmed this but declined to share a specific date for either.

Ram released a teaser a few weeks ago, as we can see in the teaser image above, but we’ll have to wait until the official concept is unveiled to learn more. However, the teaser shows a bit of the physical design, based on how the lighting hits it. We can see a neat wraparound taillight at the rear with the Ram logo in the middle, a streamlined hood and roofline, and pronounced wheel arches.

But with us only being able to see the production model in 2024 at the earliest, Ram’s electric 1500 pickup truck joins a lengthy list of electric trucks that are “coming soon.” We’re as excited as the next guy is about this, but we’ll need to be patient in the meantime.