Google’s Addicting New Game Lets You Build a Quantum Computer

In honor of World Quantum Day, which you probably didn’t celebrate, Google and Doublespeak Games just launched The Qubit Game. It’s an oddly addictive and deep browser game that lets you “build” a quantum computer, no quantum physics degree required.

The game centers around quantum bits, also called Qubits, which are a quantum computer’s version of binary. These small units of “quantum information” experience something called “superposition,” which is why a quantum computer can process complicated data at an unprecedented rate. Of course, the science doesn’t matter, because this is just a game.

Play Video

In The Qubit Game, you try to collect as many Qubits as possible without letting them get too hot. Over time, your quantum computer will become powerful enough to complete big research projects, and you can earn neat upgrades to better manage all your Qubits.

Google explains that The Qubit Game is available on the QuanTime website, a resource for classrooms to teach kids about quantum computing. Children may have the opportunity to play The Qubit Game at school, and Google hopes that it will set kids on the path to learn more about quantum mechanics.

Now, Google is deeply entrenched in quantum research, and it even has a Quantum AI Campus in Santa Barbra. Some kids who play this game may end up developing quantum computers with Google one day, which is an interesting and exciting idea.