Fix Your Unreliable Wi-Fi With This Killer Mesh Router Deal

There are very few things we love more than having a stable Wi-Fi connection everywhere we go—precisely why we’re big fans of mesh home Wi-Fi systems. If you’ve been looking to upgrade your home’s Wi-Fi setup, this mesh router deal from Linksys is hard to pass up.

The Linksys Velop Mesh Home Wi-Fi System offers coverage for up to a whopping 6,000 square feet. That’s perfect if you have a large home or are frequently finding dead spots in areas further away from where your current router is located. The tri-band router can also support more than 60 connected devices, which is great if you have a ton of smart devices around the house.

It offers dual-band Ethernet connectivity, a 716MHz Quad core design, and a 512MB memory storage capacity. The Velop boasts speeds up to 2.2Gbps. Fast speeds are a must-have for anyone wanting to enjoy 4K streaming, online gaming and livestreaming, or a fast connection while working remotely.

The Velop can connect to your existing modem from any ISP for faster and better coverage. It’s also easy to set up via the Linksys App (Android/iOS). The app gives you access to adjust settings like network setup, guest access, device prioritization, and more. It’s also compatible with popular voice assistants like Alexa and is Apple HomeKit-enabled. You can even use Alexa to easily manage Wi-Fi access for the people and devices on your network.

If you’re looking to upgrade your current Wi-Fi setup or even expand to a reliable mesh network system, this spectacular deal is the perfect opportunity to do so. With it, you’ll save 46% off the original sticker price, but it won’t last forever, so grab it now before it’s too late!