Mercedes-Benz Got a Little Too Luxurious With Its First All-Electric SUV

After first teasing it more than two years ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new EQS SUV this week. An all-electric SUV that’s as luxurious as it gets and delivers an estimated range of 373 miles to give Tesla a run for its money.

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is similar to the sedan model from 2021 but is larger and more spacious, with seating for up to seven. The luxury family-hauler comes with similar specs, technology, and fancy designs on the inside, too.

Like the EQS Sedan, Mercedes uses a large 107.8kWh battery that will deliver power to the wheels on two trim models. In addition, buyers can choose between the 450+ rear-wheel drive and the dual-motor sporting 580 4MATIC.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC dual motors combine for 400 kWh of power capable of around 536 horsepower, 633 pound-feet of torque, and can go up to 373 miles on a single charge. If those numbers hold up, it’ll sit comfortably in the top tier of EVs sold in the United States. Unfortunately, pricing is still unknown, but expect the SUV to retail around $100-130k.

Considering this is an SUV, the EQS comes equipped with a new OFFROAD driving mode, in which the AWD distribution is “optimized for unpaved roads, inclines and terrain,” which is a nice bonus.

Being a Mercedez-Bens, this thing is luxurious inside and out, almost too luxurious. The interior has all the makings of a classic MB, including the same stunning 56-inch, side-to-side Hyperscreen infotainment display we saw on the 4MATIC sedan. It’s actually three displays under a single, 56-inch piece of curved glass.

As you can see from the images above, no expense was spared. And while Mercedes-Benz says that the main center screen has access to around 90% of the controls within the first main software layer on the screen, I could see how the look would be daunting to some.

Personally, while this thing is oozing with luxury, the inside is really busy, like it is with all MB vehicles. There are 5-6 different colors, tons of different shapes and textures, those familiar jet engine AC vents, and the classic MB logo patterns all the wood grain throughout.

Users can find all types of options, too. Some of those include an augmented-reality display, entertainment screens for the rear, extra noise insulation, third-row seating, plush air suspension, heated and cooled seats, and more, but some of those cost extra.

Mercedes even has a 64-color ambient lighting strip that matches the ultra-thin vent band that stretches across the top of the dash, and the company is calling it “avant-garde.” It certainly looks unusual to me, so maybe they’re right.

The company claims its new EQS SUV will charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in 30 minutes when plugged into a 110kW-or-higher DC fast charger, has a peak output of 265kW, and is compatible with over 90% of public chargers on the roads.

Mercedes says its new EQS SUV EV will hit the streets later this year, but we’ll have to wait a little longer to get final EPA estimates or an official price tag.