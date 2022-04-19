Steam Deck’s Official Dock Gets a Major Upgrade Ahead of Its Release

Valve launched the Steam Deck without its must-have accessory, the official Docking Station. But hey, maybe the delay isn’t such a bad thing. A new update to the Steam Deck specs page indicates that we’re getting a better Docking Station than we first expected.

Previously, the Docking Station packed one USB 3.1 port and two slower USB 2.0 ports. But according to Valve, the Docking Station will now feature three USB 3.1 ports when it launches in “late Spring.” Additionally, Valve has clarified that the Docking Station supports Gigabit Ethernet—something that customers have been confused about for nearly a year.

Here are the Docking Station’s specs:

Weight : ~120 grams

: ~120 grams Size : 117mm x 29mm x 50.5mm

: 117mm x 29mm x 50.5mm Accessory Ports : 3 x USB-A 3.1

: 3 x USB-A 3.1 Networking : Gigabit Ethernet

: Gigabit Ethernet Video Out : DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0

: DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.0 Power: USB-C PD

The Docking Station’s faster USB ports should make accessories, particularly storage drives, a lot more useful. It may also come in handy if you use your Steam Deck like a PC—some USB accessories, like audio interfaces or digital art tablets, work best when paired with a USB 3.0 port.

Pricing for the Docking Station is still a mystery, and Valve hasn’t announced an exact release date. Technically speaking, Spring ends in late June, so we should expect the Docking Station to launch in the next two months (barring any last-minute delays).