TerraMaster Steps Up Its NAS Game with Two New Premium Options

TerraMaster is stepping up its game, moving from its line of popular-yet-affordable NAS options up to creating a variety of premium picks. The company just announced two new premium NAS enclosures, and they look to be on par with their higher-end competitors.

In order to compete at this level, though, TerraMaster had a lot of work to do. So it launched TOS 5.0 with a modernized UI to make it easier to use and more feature-rich. And don’t worry, while TerraMaster kept the same aluminum exterior finish, it also upgraded the internals, as well, for an all-around improved experience.

With all these much-needed upgrades, the two new NAS enclosures—the F2-423 and the F4-423—are ready to take on anything. While they both look similar and even share the same specs, there are two things that delineate them: bay quantity and pricing. The new F2-423 sports two drive bays for a 40TB total capacity, and the F4-423 doubles that, giving you four bays and a total of 80TB.

TerraMaster also threw in an impressive quad-core Intel Celeron N5105 processor for both, to allow boosted speeds up to 2.9GHz, and can handle running things like a virtual machine or your Plex Media Server. They also have 4GB of DDR4 RAM out of the box, though you’ll have the option to bump that up to 32GB if you want. Both also boast dual M.2 slots for supported M.2 drives and enabling SSD caching.

Ready to make the jump? You can pick up the new TerraMaster F2-423 for $380 on the company’s site, and the new F4-423 for $500.