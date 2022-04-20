X
Popular Searches
News

Guess Video Game Music With This ‘Wordle’ Clone

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries
Commerce Editor

Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read more...

About Review Geek
@SuzDoesReviews
| 1 min read
Stereo headphones with gamepad on purple green background. Gaming, leisure and entertainment concept. Top view.
Vladimir Sukhachev/Shutterstock.com

It’s fair to say that pretty much everyone has heard of Wordle at this point. It’s also fair to say that folks have heard of all the Wordle clones out there. But what about clones of those clones? This new game is based on Heardle, and you’ll need to guess a video game song.

'Heardle' Is 'Wordle' With Music Instead of Words
RELATED'Heardle' Is 'Wordle' With Music Instead of Words

Heardle is one of the more creative Wordle alternatives out there. Instead of guessing a word, it tasks you with guessing a single popular song each day. Likewise, this clone-of-a-clone, dubbed Videogame Heardle, has you doing the exact same thing, except with songs from popular video game soundtracks.

This game was created by g0m and is based on code from Heardle. Fortunately, you won’t need to know who wrote or performed the song. All you need to do is type in the video game the song comes from. Initially, you’re given the first full second of the song, and you can replay it as many times as you want without penalty.

If you guess incorrectly or opt to sacrifice one of your guesses, you’ll get an additional chunk of time added to that day’s music sample. Hopefully, each wrong guess or skipped guess helps, but you’ll need to strategize carefully as you only have six guesses total. 

Should you guess the answer before those six chances run out, the website will start playing the full track from a Soundcloud widget. It’s a simple touch that makes the game more fun, especially for anyone who loves listening to video game music.

So if you have an extensive knowledge of video game music and have been waiting for your shot, this is your chance! You can go play the clever game now on the Videogame Heardle page. This is a fun progression from the original Wordle, and we can’t wait to see what other clones of clones pop up next!

via Kotaku

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.