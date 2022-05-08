The 7 Best Nintendo Switch Charging Accessories

When it comes to gaming, the only thing worse than losing a Boss Battle is your controller dying on you mid-game. But with these fantastic portable charging accessories, you can keep your Nintendo Switch charged wherever you go.

There’s a pretty decent selection of accessories that’ll give you some extra battery life on the go. A few of these options are clip-on batteries that attach to the back of your Switch without disrupting it, while others are some version of a traditional battery pack you can use both while gaming or in between sessions. Either way, you’ll be thankful you picked one of these up the next time you’re gaming with friends and your battery gets low!

What to Look for in Switch Charging Accessories

Although these helpful charging accessories are all slightly different, they share one common goal: to give your Nintendo Switch (or Switch Lite) more battery life. Despite their designs being unique, there are still a few selling points to keep in mind while you shop:

High Battery Capacity: Does the charger offer a good amount of extra battery life? If not, it’s probably not worth your attention. The best Nintendo Switch chargers offer at least 5,000mAh of power, if not 10,000mAh. That’s enough to keep you gaming for another few hours (or at least until you can get home and put your Switch in the dock.

Does the charger offer a good amount of extra battery life? If not, it’s probably not worth your attention. The best Nintendo Switch chargers offer at least 5,000mAh of power, if not 10,000mAh. That’s enough to keep you gaming for another few hours (or at least until you can get home and put your Switch in the dock. Easy to Use : Is the dang thing easy to connect to your Switch? It should be! Ideally, these charging devices should be intuitive and come with everything needed to connect them to your console and get it charging.

: Is the dang thing easy to connect to your Switch? It should be! Ideally, these charging devices should be intuitive and come with everything needed to connect them to your console and get it charging. Smart Design: Does the accessory cover up any part of your screen? Does it make holding the console awkward or uncomfortable? Does it block the speakers, headphone jack, charging ports, or heat vents? It shouldn’t. Charging accessories should not impact your gaming other than ensuring you can game for a few extra hours.

You already paid a fortune for your Switch and all of your games; why should you pay another large sum just for a little extra battery power? Good accessories are affordable accessories; make sure you aren't paying half of what your Switch costs for them.

Best Grip Charger Shell: YOBWIN Battery Charger Case

This slim battery charger case from YOBWIN is a solid pick for the standard Nintendo Switch. It’s composed of three parts: the first attaches to the back and bottom of your Switch, while the other two attach to each Joy-Con. The charger has a fantastic 10,000mAh battery capacity, extending your gaming session for up to 8 more hours. It also sports a precision cutout, ensuring no vents are blocked.

You can recharge the case via either USB-C or micro-USB, and it even doubles as a battery bank for other devices like a smartphone or wireless earbuds. The case has a foldable bracket, allowing you to prop up your Switch at one of three adjustable angles, and a game card slot where you can store an extra physical game cartridge. It also makes the Joy-Cons a little comfier to grip.

Best Grip Charger Shell YOBWIN Battery Charger Case Need a slim yet robust option for your standard Switch? This case packs plenty of juice and a few other features.

Best Lightweight/Slim Option: Nyko Power Pak

If you’re looking for something less bulky, the Nyko Power Pak is hands-down the best option. It simply clips onto the rear of the console and doesn’t affect the Joy-Cons at all; it even has a large, sturdy kickstand (since it blocks the one built into the console). The Power Pak has a power button and LED charge indicator on it, too, so you can watch the battery level while you play.

The slim Power Pak also has a 5,000mAh battery, which is about the same as the Switch’s actual battery capacity, so now you can play for twice as long. It can recharge quickly via the included USB-A to USB-C cable. And don’t worry—the clip-on battery pack doesn’t block any vents or ports; you don’t have to worry about it overheating, and you can still plug in your headphones and swap out physical game cartridges.

Best Lightweight/Slim Option Nyko Power Pak Want a clip-on battery pack that doesn't take up much space? This one is your new go-to.

Best Clip-On Battery: GuliKit Battery Master

Want something even smaller than a clip-on battery shell? How about a simple clip-on battery pack, like this one from GuliKit? The 10,000mAh is a battery powerhouse and will keep your Switch powered up for an additional 12 hours before it needs to be recharged. It does charge slowly, though; you’ll need to give it about six hours to replenish.

The GuliKit USB-C power bank works on the standard and OLED Switch models and easily attaches and detaches. It features a safety chip that offers smart current matching and protection against potentially dangerous issues like overcharging, overheating, and short-circuiting. It can also doubles as a regular battery bank, so you can use it to charge your phone and other compatible devices on the go.

Best Clip-On Battery GuliKit Battery Master Want a dead simple clip-on battery that can charge other devices too? The Battery Master is the one to beat!

Best for the Switch Lite: NEWDERY Battery Charger Case

We love the design of the NEWDERY Battery Charger Case, as it fits like a jacket on the Switch Lite. Its hefty 10,400mAh battery capacity is nearly triple that of the Switch Lite, so you’ll be able to game for ages without even thinking about your battery! What’s not to love about that?

The charger shell supports 18W PD and fast charging, so it can recharge your console in a flash. It has built-in protection against over-voltage, over-current, overheating and short-circuiting for some peace of mind, and the charger can be used to power other devices like your smartphone or eReader. There’s a bonus hidden slot where you can store an extra game cartridge, too, making it perfect for gaming on the go.

Best Charger Shell for the Switch Lite NEWDERY Battery Charging Case This case is the best pick for a clip-on battery for the Nintendo Switch Lite!

Best for Joy-Cons: Quickhelp Charging Grips

If you like to play with your Switch in dock mode but want a little extra juice for the Joy-Cons, the Quickhelp Charging Grips are knights in shining armor. Well, ABS plastic, but still. They pack an additional 1,200mAh of power, and a simple USB-A to USB-C cable is included, too.

Thanks to their simple slide-on design, the chargers are easy to attach to your Joy-Cons (just like Nintendo’s wrist straps have). While the charging grips don’t interfere with the any buttons or the IR receiver, they do use the connectors that are normally used to connect the Joy-Cons to the main console. If you have your Joy-Cons connected to the console, you won’t be able to attach these grips; it’s one or the other.

The grips support fast charging and have built-in protection against overheating and over-charging. They must also be charged separately from the Switch via the included USB cable, but you can still play while they charge.

Best for Joy-Cons Quickhelp Charging Grips If you only need chargers for one or both of your Joy-Cons, these little charging grips are precisely what the doctor ordered!

Best Charger Bag: Bionik Power Commuter Travel Bag

The best gadget accessories solve more than one problem, and the Power Commuter Travel Bag from Bionik is the perfect example of that! It not only charges your Switch but offers padded storage for it (and plenty of your gaming accessories, like an extra pair of Joy-Cons, game cartridges, and cables) as well.

The slim case rocks a 10,000mAh battery and padded protection for your console and accessories, making it an excellent choice for commuting gamers. It even has a built-in USB charging cable, which is nice if you’re the forgetful type, and you can play while charging. The downside of this case is that the cable is attached and cannot be removed; you’ll need to be careful with it to prevent damage.

Bionik’s bag has a stylish canvas exterior that’s rugged and durable, and features a zippered mesh external pouch (with water-resistant zippers) and a removable shoulder strap for convenience. The plush interior will also protect your Switch when you’re storing it, and its heavily-padded panels will protect your gear against bumps and drops.

Best Charger Bag Bionik Power Commuter Travel Bag Hey, it can charge your Switch and store it safely when you're on the go. How can anyone not love that?

Best Battery Bank: Anker PowerCore Switch Edition

Last but certainly not least is a straightforward USB-C battery bank. It doesn’t clip onto your console, but it’s slim, and you can even use it to charge your other compatible devices. The Anker PowerCore boasts a 13,400mAh battery capacity, and it works with any Switch model.

The PowerCore is officially licensed by Nintendo and also comes in a 20,100mAh version if you need even more power. The battery bank is super compact and won’t take up much space in your bag, and you can use it to charge your smartphone, laptop, and other compatible devices. It’s easy to use and only takes about three hours to recharge your Switch fully.