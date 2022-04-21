Alienware Goes Full AMD With Its New Gaming PCs and Laptops

Last year, Alienware began offering its popular gaming desktops and laptops with AMD Ryzen processors. It was a major change for the company, and it was likely inspired by the stellar multi-threaded performance (and reasonable cost) of AMD chips. Now, Alienware is launching a flurry of new AMD-powered machines to cover nearly all budgets.

The new Alienware Ryzen Edition R14 ($2,949) is the highlight of this collection. Built in collaboration with AMD, this machine features the highest multi-threaded performance of any Alienware PC, plus AMD 3D V-Cache tech for stable frame rates and the super cool (literally and figuratively) Legend 2.0 chassis.

Top configurations for the Alienware Ryzen Edition R14 use an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, AMD Radeon RX 6900XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 graphics, 4TB of M.2 storage, and Wi-Fi 6. Customers can also order the machine with an advanced liquid cooler and scratch-resistant glass.

There’s also the new 15-inch Alienware m15 R7 laptop ($1,500), which features an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti GPU in its highest configuration. The larger 17-inch Alienware m17 R5 ($1,600) pushes things a bit further, offering additional configurations for the AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX chip and AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT graphics card.

These laptops both pack DDR5 RAM and come with NVIDIA G-Sync displays. Notably, customers can order the Alienware m15 R7 with a QHD display, and the Alienware m17 R5 is available with a UHD display.

And for those who’d like to save a bit of money, Dell is launching the new G15 gaming laptop ($900). It’s not the most impressive machine, but it packs a 15-inch screen, M.2 storage, DDR5 RAM, and more at a reasonable price. The highest configuration of G15 laptop uses an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 3070 Ti GPU.

All of these machines are available now at the Alienware and Dell websites. Alienware also plans to launch AMD Advantage variations of the m17 R5 laptop later this Spring.