Your Prime Benefits Are About to Extend Outside of Amazon

Amazon has announced a new plan named “Buy with Prime” that expands many of the benefits of Prime to other online retailers. More specifically, fast shipping on websites outside of Amazon.

In an effort to likely compete with Shopify, not to mention UPS and FedEx, Amazon is branching out and offering its instrumental delivery network and fulfillment system to 3rd party websites. While this is great for retailers, it also gives Prime subscribers another perk, which is getting all the benefits of Amazon Prime even when they can’t find what they’re looking for on Amazon.

Many merchants already ship their products to Amazon’s warehouses, making them Prime eligible (known as Fulfillment by Amazon). Now, those merchants can add the same experience to their own websites. You’ll see a “Buy with Prime” button, be able to checkout with your Amazon account, and get the same free shipping, next-day or two-day delivery options, and hassle-free returns.

According to Amazon’s press release, the new Buy with Prime program will be available to merchants already using Amazon and enrolled in the fulfillment program. This means a brand that sells its goods on Amazon and has its own e-commerce store. Now, you’ll be able to head directly to the retailer’s site and get the same experience. It’ll be available by invitation only.

However, this is only the beginning. Eventually, Amazon plans to expand the Buy with Prime initiative to other online sites outside of Amazon entirely. Meaning a company that only offers its products on its website could eventually deliver Prime benefits to its customers.

Amazon recently told CNBC that it’s about to become the biggest delivery service in the U.S. as it continues to compete with UPS and FedEx. With this new program, it’ll be able to continue growth in the delivery sector while making partner merchants and Prime subscribers happy at the same time.

Get ready to enjoy Prime benefits in more places.