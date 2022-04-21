This LEGO Skywalker Landspeeder Is the Set You’re Looking For

With Star Wars Day on the horizon, LEGO is starting to reveal its offerings for the big day, including an Ultimate version of Luke’s X-34 landspeeder. That’s right, an even bigger and more detailed version of the original LEGO landspeeder set!

The newest member of the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series is this spectacular, giant 1,890-piece set that measures roughly 4 x 12 x 20 inches. It sports a custom-made rounded windshield, a detailed turbine engine that’s “missing” its cover, and a driving stick and detailed dashboard display. And, of course, LEGO also throws in newly-designed Luke Skywalker and C-3PO Minifigures to round things out.

The designer in charge of creating this set, César Carvalhosa Soares, stated that “no detail has been forgotten and have even included some of the scratches.” And given the set’s upgraded price point, these details add a more authentic touch to the Star Wars: A New Hope set, ensuring it will look perfect on display in your home.

This iconic set even comes with a detailed spec plaque you can put the LEGO set on once you’re done building it, which makes it look like the landspeeder is actually hovering. LEGO also includes illustrated step-by-step instructions for tackling this project with ease.

If you’re interested in buying this set (and of course you are—it’s super cool), you can pick it up on Star Wars Day (May 4) at 12:00 a.m. EDT. If you’re a LEGO VIP member, you’ll get early access to the set on May 1. This set is priced at $199.99, and sure to be fun yet challenging build for you or the Star Wars fan in your life.