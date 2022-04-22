Roborock’s New Q5+ Robot Vacuum Does (Almost) Everything for Less

Today, Roborock announced a new line of Q-series robot vacuums that promise to deliver the brand’s best features at a mid-range price point, starting with the new Roborock Q5+.

Building on the success of its flagship S-series, the new Roborock Q5+ does almost everything more expensive models do without breaking the bank. Of course, they’re still not extremely affordable given all the fancy features, like auto-emptying, but the goal is to put Roborock’s award-winning cleaning tech into every home.

With the new Roborock Q5+, buyers will get all the best features from the brand, plus many that the Roomba and Shark competition don’t offer. These include LiDAR navigation and avoidance for the best experience, multi-level mapping, so it won’t fall down the stairs, advanced app controls, and the popular auto-empty or self-emptying feature across the entire lineup.

To improve the cleaning experience for everyone, Roborock said all future models would offer auto-emptying, which is a big deal.

“We believe auto-emptying and dock compatibility are ‘must-haves’ in robot vacuums. Besides the obvious benefit of reduced manual emptying, customers are less likely to be exposed to allergens,” said Richard Chang, CEO and Founder of Roborock.

The new Roborock Q5+ offers a premium cleaning experience without the premium price tag. This new robovac runs with ease thanks to a large 5,200 mAh battery to clean the biggest jobs. In addition, you’ll get a powerful 2700 Pa of suction to handle dirt, grime, and anything else on the floor.

Then, the Q5+ stores it all in a 2.5L dust bag or drops it off in the large dock with its auto-empty feature, that way, it’s ready to go for the next job. Roborock claims the dock can handle dirt and messes for up to 7-weeks before it’ll need to be emptied by a human.

This vacuum is compatible with Alexa, Siri, and Google Home and will even send alerts to your phone if the PresciSense LiDAR system ever gets the vacuum stuck, but it shouldn’t. So, babysit your kids, not your robot vacuum.

The new Roborock Q5+ is available today for $699. You can read How-To Geek’s full review of the device to learn even more about the robovac. Then, later this year, the company will offer a more affordable Q5 without auto-empty, or even fancier Q7, Q7+, and Q7 Max models with mops and more.