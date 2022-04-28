Nanoleaf Announces a Super Fancy Light for Secretlab’s Super Fancy Desk

Nanoleaf fans better prepare to pony up, because the brand’s latest product is specially made for a Secretlabs desk. The new MAGRGB light strip adds colorful, customizable lighting to the MAGNUS Metal Desk, a $550 monster that pairs with oodles of magnetic accessories.

Now, the MAGNUS Metal Desk is a pretty interesting product. It has a built-in cavity for cable management, and you can even use add-on magnetic bumpers to fasten cables without adhesive. But that cable management cavity could use a bit of flair, which is where Nanoleaf’s MAGRGB strip comes into play.

The MAGRGB strip features embedded magnets that snap to the edge of your MAGNUS Metal Desk’s cable cavity. Outfitted with 123 LEDs, the strip supports over 16 million color options. It can connect with other Nanoleaf products, features smart home controls (over Google Assistant or Homekit), and comes with a bunch of exclusive Secretlab presets (you can also create your own presets). Oh, and it supports Thread!

For those who want things a bit simpler, the MAGRGB strip comes with a manual controller. But I strongly suggest integrating this product with a smart home ecosystem, where it will be easier to control or schedule on the fly.

The MAGRGB strip is available now for $60. You can also purchase it as an add-on when ordering the $550 MAGNUS Metal Desk.