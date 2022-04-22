We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Here Are The Best 'Star Wars' Day LEGO Deals for 2022

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries
Commerce Editor

Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read more...

Stylized text saying "Star Wars Day May the 4th Be With You" against a LEGO-patterned background and next to a photo of one of the special LEGO sets that will be available to purchase that day
LEGO

Every serious Star Wars fan is looking forward to the upcoming holiday. No, not Memorial Day, silly, Star Wars Day! That’s right, May 4 is just around the corner, and with it comes a slew of deals for the movie franchise, like these cool deals from LEGO.

May the 4th is a big day in the fandom. The date sounds just like “May the Force (be with you)”—a common saying in the movie franchise—and is the perfect opportunity to score some deals on Star Wars gear, merch, and toys. LEGO is also celebrating the big day and these fun offers are must-haves for any fan.

Some of these deals are available starting on May 4, but LEGO VIP members will gain early access starting on May 1. Just beware, however, that these deals end on May 8, so you’ll need to jump on them if you’re interested. The coolest LEGO Star Wars set we’ve seen so far is the Ultimate version of Luke Skywalker’s landspeeder, which features nearly 2,000 pieces. This will be available on May 4 (or May 1 for VIP members).

The LEGO AT-ST set (left) and LEGO Lars Family Homestead Kitchen set (right)
LEGO

LEGO is offering two gifts with select purchases. You can get the “AT-ST” set (pictured above on the left) with LEGO Star Wars purchases over $40 between May 1–8. Likewise, you can get the “Lars Family Homestead Kitchen” set (pictured above on the right) with LEGO Star Wars purchases over $160.

VIP members have the most to gain, however, like the ability to earn VIP Double Points on select LEGO Star Wars sets between May 1–8. They will also be eligible to get amazing VIP exclusive gifts, as well, like a Mandalorian keychain (pictured below on the left) with purchases over $70. VIP members can also enter the VIP sweepstakes for a chance to win two LEGO sets and a book signed by Anthony Daniels, the actor who played C-3PO (pictured below on the right).

The Mandalorian keychain (left) and Anthony Daniels sweepstakes gift (right)
LEGO

LEGO is promising even more rewards for VIP members that will be revealed later, likely on May 4. You’ve still got some time to sign up to become a VIP member if you’re interested in any of those deals and free gifts. It’s possible that LEGO will release some new sets and additional deals for everyone to enjoy this upcoming Star Wars Day, too, and we can’t wait!

