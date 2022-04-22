We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 Might Be Even More Tablet Sized

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries
Commerce Editor

Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read more...

About Review Geek
@SuzDoesReviews
| 1 min read
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 upright on a desk.
Samsung

As we inch closer to the possible announcement date for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, we also hear more rumors about the foldable smartphone. The latest rumors talk about the battery capacity and Samsung tweaking the size of the phone’s inner display.

Twitter user Ice Universe stated that “The internal screen ratio of Fold 3 is 5:4, and Fold 4 is closer to the square.” They also provided an illustration (seen below) depicting the shape of the Fold 4’s inner screen compared to that of its predecessor, the Fold 3. This wider display appears to be much better suited for tablet apps, with a wider but slightly shorter look.

According to a new safety listing discovered by Galaxy Club, the upcoming Fold 4 will likely have a similar battery capacity to that of the Fold 3, at about 4,400mAh. This battery will probably be split into two separate cells, with one at about 2,000mAh and the other being a bit over 2,200mAh. Another source, The Elec, is claiming that the battery for the new Fold 4 phone will be supplied by LG, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review: The Blueprint for the Future
RELATEDSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review: The Blueprint for the Future

This could potentially spell bad news if the Z Fold 4 is packed with newer, better specs. When we reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, we were less than impressed with the phone’s lackluster battery life; obviously, we hope to see an improved battery capacity for the next phone. However, if Samsung intends to use new chips in the Z Fold 4, we may see optimized battery life despite the capacity staying about the same. That remains to be seen, though.

These are the only rumors we’ve gathered for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 so far, and a more square inner screen is certainly an interesting addition. Stay tuned to our rumors post for the phone, as we will continue to update it with all the detail we know so far about it until it is officially announced, likely later this year, around August or September.

via 9to5Google

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »