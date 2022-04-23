Sennheiser’s Latest Sport Earbuds Will Block Sounds You Never Think About

Sennheiser is known for making terrific earbuds with equally great features. It’s no surprise, then, that the company’s latest endeavor—the Sport True Wireless earbuds—have a clever new awareness feature we think anyone can appreciate.

While most good true wireless earbuds offer some kind of awareness or passthrough tech that allows you to hear what’s going on around you without removing them, these earbuds take that concept to the next level with Adaptable Acoustic. But what does it do that’s so amazing, exactly?

The feature can tune out the various distracting noises your body makes, like your heartbeat or footsteps on the pavement, while keeping you tuned in to the sound of your surroundings. You can also tweak the balance of how much external sound you hear at any given time. The new Aware EQ feature seems to be tailor made for runners, though we imagine pretty much anyone can enjoy it.

In addition, the buds sport an impressive 9-hour battery life, and an extra 18 with the charging case for a total of 27, which should last you for days. And with a solid-enough IP54 rating, you can comfortably take these earbuds out for a run and they’ll stand up to a decent amount of sweat, light rain, and dust without missing a beat.

Of course, the earbuds also rock a 7mm dynamic audio driver for decent bass, various special EQ modes so you can make things sound just how you like them, and four fins along with three ear adapter sizes so you get an optimal fit. Plus, the buds support Bluetooth 5.2 and a variety of codecs—like SBC and AAC—so you can enjoy a solid connection no matter what you want to listen to.

Sennheiser has now officially opened up pre-orders for the Sport True Wireless earbuds, so you can secure your pair now if you’re interested. The buds are priced at $129.95 and will start shipping on May 3.