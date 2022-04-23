A Google Pixel Watch Trademark Filing Suggests an Imminent Launch

We’ve suspected that Google would release a Pixel Watch, but at best, we had information in the form of rumors. Now, a trademark filing provides near confirmation that the smartwatch is coming, maybe even soon.

As always, though, take this information with a grain of salt. Until Google (or any company really) officially announces a product, anything can happen. Microsoft famously axed a Surface Mini the night before the launch, taking onlookers by surprise as it was a well-known product everyone expected to see.

Google works with plenty of companies to create Wear OS smartwatches, but it doesn’t currently make one itself. Instead, it’s chosen to focus on the Wear OS software and let other companies, like Fossil, create hardware. It’s a tactic similar to how Android started, but we eventually got Pixel phones to show other companies the way.

Ever since the announcement that Samsung and Google worked together to bring Wear OS to the Galaxy Watch series, rumblings of a Pixel Watch have been growing. True, the Pixel Watch rumors started years ago, but it’s only now that they went from possibility to near certainty.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the company has trademarked the Pixel Watch name. The most surprising part of that information is that Google didn’t already own a Pixel Watch trademark. But with that move, the company has all but confirmed its intentions. While it’s possible the company could pick up a trademark and never use it (that does happen all the time), combining that move along with other leaks in recent days suggests a full launch is near. The trademark filing is filled with standard language, naturally, but it tells us what we need to know.

PIXEL WATCH™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of smartwatches; cases adapted for holding smartwatches; wearable computers in the nature of smartwatches; smartwatch straps; smartwatch bands.

Of course it’s hard to say when Google will announce the Pixel Watch. And a trademark doesn’t confirm any other details about the hardware or OS. But it’s likely worth keeping an eye on Google’s I/O developer event next month, as that has served as a venue for hardware announcements in the past.