GM Confirms a Hybrid Electric Corvette Is Coming Next Year

Following years of rumors and speculation, today, General Motors finally confirmed an “electrified” Chevy Corvette is coming next year. This is big news for the automotive world, but that’s not all the company had to say.

It looks like the Corvette will finally get an “E-Ray” variant as soon as 2023, but it’ll only be a hybrid model. We’re not sure if that’s a regular hybrid or a plug-in hybrid with a battery and all. Judging by the teaser video released on Twitter, we’ll get an updated version of the current Corvette Z06, a hybrid that still offers those popular loud V8 noises, likely offering upwards of a combined 1,000 HP.

However, moving forward, the next release will be an all-electric Corvette. Chevy confirmed the Corvette is going “electrified” as early as next year, with a fully electric version to follow. Unfortunately, this means we still have a while to wait before an all-electric Corvette hits the streets.

This is just the latest of many moves by GM to transition many of its popular vehicles into EVs. The company has the Silverado EV on the way, a Blazer SUV, an affordable Equinox EV for $30,000, and many more in the pipeline.

GM also confirmed its new Ultium Platform’s energy recovery system during the announcement. The EV tech will use the heat from EV batteries to warm car interiors, help with charging temps and speeds and make several other changes to increase driving range. GM claims the energy recovery system could offer upwards of a 10% boost in range and charging.

Honestly, while it’s exciting that Chevy is finally making moves to turn the Corvette electric, we’re a bit sad to see the first model will be a hybrid. In a world increasingly dominated by EVs, it better put this car on the road sooner than later.