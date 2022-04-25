Apple Expands Its Accessories Lineup With … Smart Water Bottles?

Apple’s array of accessories are almost as exciting as its terrific smartphones and laptops. The two latest additions to the company’s line of accessories are smart water bottles, and they sport some super cool functionality to help you get (and stay) hydrated.

The water bottles, dubbed HidrateSpark, are now available on Apple’s website and in its retail stores. Both of the two large-capacity water bottles feature a colorful LED sensor puck at the base, which lights up throughout the day, reminding you to drink more water. You can customize the lighting colors and patterns of the puck, and it will also track your water intake through the free HidrateSpark app.

What’s really cool about the water bottles, however, is that they can seamlessly sync with Apple Health via Bluetooth. Once you sign in and create an account, the app looks at information like how many steps you’ve taken for the day so far and adjusts your daily hydration goal accordingly. The puck also tracks every last bit of water you drink (even just a small sip) and sends it to the Apple Health app so your health information is as up to date as possible.

Play Video

The HidrateSpark PRO is a 24-ounce bottle available in black or green made with Tritan plastic. It’ll stand up against funky smells and shattering when dropped, and it features a straw lid and a chug lid.

Smart Water Bottle HidrateSpark PRO Want a colorful and smart water bottle? This one is practically a genius!

The HidrateSpark PRO STEEL is slightly pricier, as it can hold more (32 ounces) and it’s made of stainless steel. The vacuum-insulated seal can keep your drinks cold for up to 24 hours. It features both types of lids, as well.

Smart Water Bottle HidrateSpark PRO STEEL Want a smart water bottle with a stainless steel design? It’s gotta be this one!

Both bottles sport a BPA-free design and a rechargeable battery and come with a fast-charging USB cable. The battery lasts for about 10-14 days on a single charge, and it takes about 2.5 hours to fully charge. The bottles and lids are dishwasher safe, but you will need to clean the sensor puck by hand with just a damp cloth.