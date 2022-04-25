Deal Alert: Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra Hits Its Lowest Price Yet

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S22 line has a lot to offer, including the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra with its S-Pen stylus. Unfortunately, it’s also pretty expensive, but Samsung’s flagship phone just hit its lowest price yet on Amazon this week.

Samsung Galaxy S22 deals are a dime a dozen, but those usually require a trade-in, starting a new line with your carrier, or come with strings attached. Today’s deal doesn’t, as the Galaxy S22 Ultra is outright $200 off.

It looks like Amazon is offering steep discounts for all three Samsung phone models. The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the bigger Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is essentially a Galaxy Note 22. All three come with excellent savings, and if you buy one, Amazon will also give you $60 off the Galaxy Buds 2.

You’ll save the most money on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is only $999 and sitting at the lowest price we’ve seen yet. For those unaware, this model packs a massive 6.8-inch Quad-HD 120Hz AMOLED display, a slew of ultra-powerful cameras on the back, the latest Android 12 OS running Samsung’s One UI, and there’s even a built-in stylus. It does it all.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will let you doodle notes on the screen with the stylus or take stunning photos with the 108MP camera on the back. Or, use the 100x zoom lens for some crazy pictures of the moon, buildings, and more.

While all three models are available at a discount, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the one you’ll want. Grab one from the link below in any color option, then don’t forget to buy a case. You can get the same great price for a limited-time at Best Buy, too.