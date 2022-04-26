Dell’s New Laptop Will Help You Avoid The Awkward Zoom Hang Up

This week Dell announced a trio of new laptops, all with varying screen sizes up to 17-inches. In addition, the release includes one with the world’s first collaboration touchpad built with shortcuts to make meetings easier than ever.

Out of all three laptops, the new Dell Latitude 9330 caught my attention. This model is the first 13-inch laptop in the popular Latitude 9000 series, with a 2560 x 1600 resolution QHD 16:10 display, but it’s the touchpad that will have buyers interested.

This powerful 2-in-1 device has unique shortcut buttons right on the touchpad, allowing users to quickly access the mic, camera, enable screen sharing, and manage chat controls instantly.

To prevent awkward hang-ups, loud noises, or accidental camera situations, the Dell Latitude 9330 also comes equipped with “SafeShutter” that’ll automatically open and close a shutter on the front-facing camera during video calls. Plus, Dell added improved AI-based background noise cancelation technology to ensure users can collaborate distraction-free and with ease.

As for the rest of the specs, the Latitude 9330 comes with several 12th Gen Intel Core processor options up to the i7, up to 32GB of RAM, integrated Intel Iris X graphics, quad speakers, four noise-canceling microphones, and much more. You’ll also get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-C, an external uSIM slot, and an optional upgrade to add a fingerprint scanner to the power button for enhanced security.

Between this and the new XPS announced earlier this year, it’s clear that Dell is having fun experimenting with touchpads. That said, this new machine looks like a capable option for business professionals or those working from home.

The Dell Latitude 9330 will be available this June, and pricing will vary and be available closer to the release date.

Additionally, Dell announced two more laptops today, the Precision 7670 and Precision 7770, each with its own list of features that’ll cater to just about anyone. First up, the Precision 7670 comes with a 16-inch display, and Dell will offer it in both a “thin” or “performance” chassis for those that want a portable work device or the ultimate powerhouse mobile machine.

Then, the Dell Precision 7770 is even bigger and more powerful, packing a 17-inch screen and available with enough configurations that it could be the perfect mobile workstation capable of desktop-like performance. And yes, the Precision 7770 is so big that Dell managed to fit a number pad on the keyboard.

Unfortunately, Dell didn’t reveal too many details on a release date for the new Precision laptops. However, they’ll arrive sometime in Q2, and pricing is yet to be determined. Stay tuned for more details.