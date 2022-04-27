VW’s New Electric Microbus “Documentary” Is All About Good Vibes

We’ve seen hints and teasers of Volkswagen’s new Microbus for nearly five years, but the company finally made it official in March. The VW ID. Buzz electric bus will hit the streets later this year.

Odd name aside, the Buzz concept was first unveiled back in 2017. With the vehicle officially coming soon, Volkswagen has released an extensive 42-minute documentary video giving us our best look at the EV. It shows how the company combined good vibes, the original 1949 bus’ heritage, and the latest technology all into one vehicle.

I don’t know about you, but whenever I see an old classic VW van on the streets, it instantly makes me happy. They’re just fantastic. Now, you can look at nearly every phase of the new electric bus, its development, and the entire process that created what’s officially the ID. Buzz.

Isn’t it beautiful? The new ID. Buzz doesn’t have the same flat front as its older siblings, but it still looks unique, fun, and has some character. For those that didn’t notice, Volkswagen isn’t necessarily calling this a “bus” either. It’s simply the ID. Buzz.

The curved front end and slight design tweaks almost make it look like a mix between a bus and a mini-van, which some people love, and others may not like. Either way, it’s hard to argue that it at least has a little charm.

In the video, VW talks about all the changes made to its Hanover, Germany, manufacturing plant to make an electric bus. From re-tooling, adding new robots to streamline the process, where to put the battery cells, and everything else that helped bring this bus to the masses.

The all-new electric Microbus from VW should hit the streets of Europe before the end of the year. Unfortunately, those in the United States aren’t so lucky. Instead, VW has promised a different variation with a longer wheelbase and other changes for the U.S. market that’ll hopefully arrive in 2024.