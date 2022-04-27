Buying Guides
VW’s New Electric Microbus “Documentary” Is All About Good Vibes

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
VW ID Buzz electric microbus
VW

We’ve seen hints and teasers of Volkswagen’s new Microbus for nearly five years, but the company finally made it official in March. The VW ID. Buzz electric bus will hit the streets later this year.

Odd name aside, the Buzz concept was first unveiled back in 2017. With the vehicle officially coming soon, Volkswagen has released an extensive 42-minute documentary video giving us our best look at the EV. It shows how the company combined good vibes, the original 1949 bus’ heritage, and the latest technology all into one vehicle.

I don’t know about you, but whenever I see an old classic VW van on the streets, it instantly makes me happy. They’re just fantastic. Now, you can look at nearly every phase of the new electric bus, its development, and the entire process that created what’s officially the ID. Buzz.

Isn’t it beautiful? The new ID. Buzz doesn’t have the same flat front as its older siblings, but it still looks unique, fun, and has some character. For those that didn’t notice, Volkswagen isn’t necessarily calling this a “bus” either. It’s simply the ID. Buzz.

Is the Base Model Ford F-150 Lightning EV a Good Deal?
RELATEDIs the Base Model Ford F-150 Lightning EV a Good Deal?

The curved front end and slight design tweaks almost make it look like a mix between a bus and a mini-van, which some people love, and others may not like. Either way, it’s hard to argue that it at least has a little charm.

In the video, VW talks about all the changes made to its Hanover, Germany, manufacturing plant to make an electric bus. From re-tooling, adding new robots to streamline the process, where to put the battery cells, and everything else that helped bring this bus to the masses.

The all-new electric Microbus from VW should hit the streets of Europe before the end of the year. Unfortunately, those in the United States aren’t so lucky. Instead, VW has promised a different variation with a longer wheelbase and other changes for the U.S. market that’ll hopefully arrive in 2024.

via AutoBlog

