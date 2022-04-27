Subaru Just Revealed the Pricing for Its Solterra EV

Subaru initially teased the Solterra, its first all-electric SUV, about a year ago. And now that the company has announced pricing for the EV, we happily move another step closer to finally being able to purchase one. The highly-anticipated 2023 Solterra starts at $44,995.

The 2023 Solterra is available in three trim levels: Premium, Limited, and Touring, and we can expect it to arrive at Subaru dealerships sometime in summer 2022, though in limited quantities. The Solterra comes standard with 8.3 inches of ground clearance and an updated Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system channeling Subaru’s StarDrive Technology.

The EV packs a total of 215 horsepower and 249 pound-feet of torque from rear and front electric motors. Each trim level is also equipped with Grip Control, Downhill Assist Control, and Dual-Function X-MODE with Snow, Dirt and Deep Snow, and Mud modes. The Solterra’s high-capacity lithium-ion battery can charge virtually anywhere with its Level 2 AC and DC fast charging capability, and it can fast-charge its battery up to an 80% capacity in under one hour.

This $44,995 price is for the Premium trim base model and is before the $1,225 destination fee and $7,500 federal tax credit (or any other state-based incentives). It sports features like driver assist (with rear camera detection), safe-exit door alerts, blind-spot monitoring, heated front seats and exterior mirrors, 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, and an eight-inch infotainment system with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto).

The Limited trim starts at $48,495 and includes everything the Premium trim does plus a few extras. This trim level gets an all-new multimedia system boasting a 12.3-inch horizontal touchscreen, a 360-degree Panoramic View Monitor for an overhead view of the vehicle (great for parking), the Advanced Park camera sensor parking assist system, heated rear seats, a Harman Kardon premium audio system, phone-based digital key support, 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, and rear cross-traffic warnings.

Lastly, pricing for the Touring trim starts at $51,995 and includes all the perks of the previous two trim levels. It also touts a two-tone exterior paint option, front and rear LED footwell lighting, a digital rear-view mirror with view position adjustment and HomeLink, ventilated front seats, and a panoramic moonroof with a power sunshade.

Subaru’s Solterra is one of the more exciting electric SUVs on the horizon right now and a great choice for anyone looking to make the jump either to an EV or to a nicer SUV. Sales aren’t quite open yet for the Solterra, but as we mentioned earlier, they are expected to hit dealerships at some point this summer.