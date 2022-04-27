Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch
Swapping Spotify for Vinyl Changed My Life

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Reader Favorites

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Review
Hands on With Windows 11
Edifier R1280T Review
Ninja Foodi Grill Review
Litter Robot III Review
Dell U3818DW 38-Inch Monitor Review
Firewalla Gold Review
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Classic ‘Elder Scrolls’ Games Arrive on Steam for Free

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Bethesda, Archive.org

We’ll spend the next few years waiting for Elder Scrolls VI, the upcoming sequel to Skyrim. But in the meantime, maybe we should enjoy some classic Elder Scrolls games. Bethesda just added five of its old titles to Steam, and three of them are free.

The move comes as Bethesda shuts down its custom PC launcher, which was once a one-stop shop for some exclusive Elder Scrolls and Fallout titles. Bethesda will continue adding these exclusive games to Steam before the old launcher dies on May 11th.

Here are the new games available on Steam:

The two free Elder Scrolls games, which are the first entries in the series, should feel somewhat familiar to modern players. They’re both open-world 3D RPGs with a first-person camera angle and deep stories, but you know, they’re nearly 30 years old. (For what it’s worth, I still think they’re fun, especially at zero cost.)

One of the oddities here is Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, an online multiplayer first-person shooter from 2003. It initially launched for free with open-source code for the modding community, and it’s defiantly worth checking out if you’re interested in the weird world of old freeware games.

Source: Kotaku

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »