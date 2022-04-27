Classic ‘Elder Scrolls’ Games Arrive on Steam for Free

We’ll spend the next few years waiting for Elder Scrolls VI, the upcoming sequel to Skyrim. But in the meantime, maybe we should enjoy some classic Elder Scrolls games. Bethesda just added five of its old titles to Steam, and three of them are free.

The move comes as Bethesda shuts down its custom PC launcher, which was once a one-stop shop for some exclusive Elder Scrolls and Fallout titles. Bethesda will continue adding these exclusive games to Steam before the old launcher dies on May 11th.

Here are the new games available on Steam:

The two free Elder Scrolls games, which are the first entries in the series, should feel somewhat familiar to modern players. They’re both open-world 3D RPGs with a first-person camera angle and deep stories, but you know, they’re nearly 30 years old. (For what it’s worth, I still think they’re fun, especially at zero cost.)

One of the oddities here is Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory, an online multiplayer first-person shooter from 2003. It initially launched for free with open-source code for the modding community, and it’s defiantly worth checking out if you’re interested in the weird world of old freeware games.