Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch
Swapping Spotify for Vinyl Changed My Life

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Reader Favorites

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Review
Hands on With Windows 11
Edifier R1280T Review
Ninja Foodi Grill Review
Litter Robot III Review
Dell U3818DW 38-Inch Monitor Review
Firewalla Gold Review
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Sharing YouTube TV with Your Family Will Soon Become Tolerable

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries
Commerce Editor

Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read more...

About Review Geek
@SuzDoesReviews
| 1 min read
In this photo illustration the YouTube TV logo seen displayed on a smartphone
rafapress/Shutterstock.com

The good news: YouTube TV is getting a long-awaited feature that’ll make sharing the service with your family much more tolerable. The bad news: that feature should also become available for Chromecast with Google TV users at the same time, and it probably won’t.

What’s this amazing feature, you ask? Super easy and fast account switching for families, of course! According to a recent Tweet from YouTube TV’s Twitter account, the feature is rolling out to all YouTube TV users, allowing everyone in your family to have their own separate account. The Tweet also includes a GIF that shows a user navigating between multiple user profiles and the “Add Account” button. It even shows which accounts are signed out, and which one is in current use.

The much-needed feature is starting to roll out to everyone now. You might already be able to see it if you use the service, but if not, Google stated that the feature will be “hitting your accounts gradually,” so give it time.

And while it’s nice to see that feature (finally) rollout for YouTube TV, we’d love it if Google applied it to Chromecast with Google TV, as well. Multiple user account profiles (and an easy way to switch between them as needed) would make it easier for individual users to get personalized content recommendations, which is always a good thing.

via Chrome Unboxed

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »