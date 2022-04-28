Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch
Swapping Spotify for Vinyl Changed My Life

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Reader Favorites

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Review
Hands on With Windows 11
Edifier R1280T Review
Ninja Foodi Grill Review
Litter Robot III Review
Dell U3818DW 38-Inch Monitor Review
Firewalla Gold Review
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Get a Taste of Nothing’s First Phone with This Android Launcher

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Nothing

Those who are patiently waiting for Nothing’s first smartphone can now test the Nothing Launcher. As promised, this launcher features some of the unique design language (mainly fonts and widgets) of the upcoming “Nothing OS.”

Unfortunately, the Nothing Launcher is still in Beta and is only supported by a handful of phones. It also feels very incomplete, like a modest reskin of the stock Android launcher. The only noticeable difference, aside from the widgets and certifiably ugly wallpaper, are the menu fonts (which have the same dot-matrix look of Nothing’s promotional material).

There’s just one notable feature here. Nothing Launcher lets you enlarge the icons for individual apps on your home screen. So, if you’ve ever wanted the Twitter app icon to take up a quarter of your screen, this is the launcher for you.

Nothing Ear 1 Review: They Now Come in Black
RELATEDNothing Ear 1 Review: They Now Come in Black

Nothing’s oddly-named Phone (1) should go on sale sometime this summer. According to founder Carl Pei, the Nothing OS “captures the best features of pure Android, distilling the operating system to just the essentials.” It sounds suspiciously similar to the Oxygen OS that OnePlus uses in its devices—Carl Pei co-founded OnePlus, by the way.

Select devices, including the Galaxy S22, can install the Nothing Launcher Beta from the Google Play Store. Oh, and Nothing sent us a Dropbox folder of extra wallpapers and ringtones (made by Teenage Engineering)—feel free to download these assets for your phone.

Get it on Google Play
READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »