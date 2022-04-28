Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch
Swapping Spotify for Vinyl Changed My Life

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Reader Favorites

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Review
Hands on With Windows 11
Edifier R1280T Review
Ninja Foodi Grill Review
Litter Robot III Review
Dell U3818DW 38-Inch Monitor Review
Firewalla Gold Review
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Microsoft Edge Will Test a Built-In VPN Feature

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson
Editor in Chief

Josh Hendrickson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and is responsible for the site's content direction. He has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smart home enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read more...

About Review Geek
@canterrain
| 1 min read
The Microsoft Edge logo on the water.
Microsoft

Believe it or not, Microsoft Edge is actually a pretty decent browser these days. Admittedly that’s because, under the hood, it’s powered by Chromium, but facts are facts. And here and there, Microsoft continues to add useful features—including a test for a new (and free) VPN.

As first spotted by XDA-Developers, Microsoft published a support page that revealed the upcoming VPN option before it’s even available in the browser. According to Microsoft, future builds will come with a VPN feature powered by Cloudflare. Cloudflare is well known for its strict privacy stances and tools to obscure your data from your ISP and other prying eyes.

As the support page explains, you’ll be able to activate “Microsoft Edge Secure Network,” which will encrypt your traffic “even when using a non-secure URL that starts with HTTP.” It’ll also enable a virtual IP address so the websites you visit can’t track your location and target you so precisely. Instead, the websites will see an IP address in a similar geolocation region.

When Microsoft rolls the “Microsoft Edge Secure Network” feature out, it will start as a limited test. VPN services usually cost money, and while Microsoft will provide this feature for free, it comes with a strict limit. You’ll only get 1 gigabyte of free data, and then you’ll have to wait until next month to use the feature again. That’s probably enough for basic browsing and email checking, but you won’t use Microsoft’s VPN to stream Netflix.

Whether or not Microsoft will offer an option to pay for more data down the road is unclear from the current support page. The company says that Microsoft Edge Secure Network is a test only for now. That means Microsoft could abandon the feature altogether, if it ever even rolls it out. But a built-in VPN to a commonly used browser is an excellent feature for privacy.

Source Microsoft via XDA-Developers

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and is responsible for the site's content direction. He has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smart home enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »