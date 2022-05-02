Optoma Debuts New UHD55 Smart 4K Projector Perfect for Gamers

The new Optoma UHD55 Smart 4K projector looks to deliver a class-leading gaming or theater experience without the high price tag. Delivering specs that match far more expensive projectors, like a bright 3,600-lumen output, making it the perfect choice for your gaming setup.

Late last year, the company released its UHZ50 for $2,800, and it’s one of the best gaming laser projectors around. With the new Optoma UHD55 announced today, you’ll get much of the same specs and features for only $1,799.

While this new true 4K gaming projector is a lamp-based machine, it still offers plenty. We’re talking about a clear UHD 4K resolution, a bright 3,600 lumens that’ll let you watch movies or play games in daylight, HDR, and nearly double the contrast ratio of the previous (UHD50X) generation.