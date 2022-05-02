Optoma Debuts New UHD55 Smart 4K Projector Perfect for Gamers

The new Optoma UHD55 Smart 4K projector looks to deliver a class-leading gaming or theater experience without the high price tag. Delivering specs that match far more expensive projectors, like a bright 3,600-lumen output, making it the perfect choice for your gaming setup.
Late last year, the company released its UHZ50 for $2,800, and it’s one of the best gaming laser projectors around. With the new Optoma UHD55 announced today, you’ll get much of the same specs and features for only $1,799.
While this new true 4K gaming projector is a lamp-based machine, it still offers plenty. We’re talking about a clear UHD 4K resolution, a bright 3,600 lumens that’ll let you watch movies or play games in daylight, HDR, and nearly double the contrast ratio of the previous (UHD50X) generation.
It looks like the goal is to offer top-of-the-line features at a decent price. Here’s a list of the specs and features you can expect at this price point:
- Resolution: 3480 x 2160 True 4K UHD
- Brightness: 3,600 ANSI lumens
- Contrast Ratio: 1,200,000:1
- Light source: Lamp, up to 15,000 hours of operation in Dynamic Black mode
- HDR and HLG compatible
- Wide Color Gamut support: 97% DCI-P3
- Smart home compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and IFTTT compatibility
- 1.3x optical zoom
- Horizontal and vertical keystone correction
- Vertical lens shift and 3×3 warping
More importantly, the new UHD55 features a built-in “Enhanced Gaming mode” that delivers a bright screen, not to mention a refresh rate of 16ms in 4K at 60Hz, and 4ms in 1080p at 240Hz. So basically, this projector will offer smooth, stunning, intense gaming experiences.
This projector hosts a suite of smart features. For example, it has smart tech and smart home integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. With the Creative Cast app, you can also cast pictures, documents, and videos from up to four devices.
The Optoma UHD55 is available in the United States starting today for $1,799, so grab yours from the link below.
Optoma UHD55 True 4K Smart Projector
Grab the all-new Optoma UHD55 4K projector and start gaming for only $1,799.