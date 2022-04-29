Amazon Prime Day 2022 Kicks off This July

One of the biggest shopping events of the year will take place this July, and that’s Amazon Prime Day 2022. Similar to Black Friday, this is a massive event where Prime subscribers can score some epic deals.

During its first-quarter earnings call, Amazon confirmed that its annual shopping event takes place in July this year. However, we still don’t have exact dates or an early list of the types of deals buyers can expect. But, at least we know which month it’ll take place. That way, we can start saving our pennies.

“This year, Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries. During Amazon’s annual shopping event, Prime members will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses across every category.”

For what it’s worth, Amazon can’t seem to figure out the best month to host its colossal sale. In 2020 Prime Day took place in October, then June in 2021, and now it’ll be in July. Maybe in the future, it’ll be able to settle on the same month or week so buyers can be more prepared every year.

I know people wait for Black Friday to get big-ticket items, and if we had some Prime Day consistency, I’d do the same. Either way, expect some of the biggest deals of the entire year across a wide range of products.

Earlier this year, Amazon increased the annual price of a Prime subscription to $139 per year, the first increase since 2018. That said, don’t forget that you can share Prime with friends and family. As soon as Amazon announces official dates or shares a list of deals, we’ll be sure to report back.