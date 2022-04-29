Sennheiser’s New Earbuds Tune Their ANC to Your Environment

Sennheiser is one of our favorite premium audio brands, so naturally we’re elated to hear that it just released the latest version of its Momentum line—the True Wireless 3 earbuds. The company’s previous version of the buds are still a popular pick, so we’re excited to see what these can do.

“Our Momentum series continuously succeeds in redefining the boundaries of possibility,” said Frank Foppe, Sennheiser’s True Wireless Product Manager. “The Momentum True Wireless 3 builds on a power heritage. With the Sennheiser Signature Sound, TrueResponse technology, next-level adaptive noise cancellation, and an even better fit, these earbuds are the natural successor of the Momentum series.”

The Wireless 3’s are coming out of the gate swinging, with a fierce array of features. They are rocking a 28-hour-total battery life, Qi wireless charging, adaptive active noise cancelation (ANC) alongside a Transparency mode, an IPX4 rating, and three advanced noise-canceling microphones for extra clarity on your phone calls. You can fine-tune audio to your liking with the built-in equalizer and presets like Bass Boost, too. They seem incredibly robust and powerful, and ready to take on other premium competitors like Sony’s WF-1000XM4 buds.

The company also recently released the Sport True Wireless earbuds with a slew of creative features, like the ability to tune out the distracting noises your body makes (like your footsteps or heartbeat). They’re aimed at runners, but other athletes will likely find the feature useful as well.

Interested in picking up a pair of Sennheiser’s brand new True Wireless 3 earbuds? They’re available now on the company’s site and on Amazon. They retail for $249.95 and are available in Black, Graphite, and White.

