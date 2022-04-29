Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch
Swapping Spotify for Vinyl Changed My Life

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Peak Design Small Wash Pouch Review: Great for the Essentials
Solo Stove Bonfire Review: The Best Fire Pit We've Ever Used
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Razer Basilisk V3 Review: High-Quality Comfort
Samsung T7 Shield Review: The Best Portable SSD, Now Rugged
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Sennheiser’s New Earbuds Tune Their ANC to Your Environment

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries
Commerce Editor

Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read more...

About Review Geek
@SuzDoesReviews
| 1 min read
Sennheiser's new Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds in Graphite, Black, and White
Sennheiser

Sennheiser is one of our favorite premium audio brands, so naturally we’re elated to hear that it just released the latest version of its Momentum line—the True Wireless 3 earbuds. The company’s previous version of the buds are still a popular pick, so we’re excited to see what these can do.

“Our Momentum series continuously succeeds in redefining the boundaries of possibility,” said Frank Foppe, Sennheiser’s True Wireless Product Manager. “The Momentum True Wireless 3 builds on a power heritage. With the Sennheiser Signature Sound, TrueResponse technology, next-level adaptive noise cancellation, and an even better fit, these earbuds are the natural successor of the Momentum series.”

1 of 3
Person wearing Sennheiser's new Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds while dancing
Sennheiser
Sennheiser's new Momentum True Wireless earbuds in white and black
Sennheiser
Sennheiser's new Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds in White, Graphite, and Black
Sennheiser
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

The Wireless 3’s are coming out of the gate swinging, with a fierce array of features. They are rocking a 28-hour-total battery life, Qi wireless charging, adaptive active noise cancelation (ANC) alongside a Transparency mode, an IPX4 rating, and three advanced noise-canceling microphones for extra clarity on your phone calls. You can fine-tune audio to your liking with the built-in equalizer and presets like Bass Boost, too. They seem incredibly robust and powerful, and ready to take on other premium competitors like Sony’s WF-1000XM4 buds.

What Is ANC, and How Does It Improve My Headphones?
RELATEDWhat Is ANC, and How Does It Improve My Headphones?

The company also recently released the Sport True Wireless earbuds with a slew of creative features, like the ability to tune out the distracting noises your body makes (like your footsteps or heartbeat). They’re aimed at runners, but other athletes will likely find the feature useful as well.

Interested in picking up a pair of Sennheiser’s brand new True Wireless 3 earbuds? They’re available now on the company’s site and on Amazon. They retail for $249.95 and are available in Black, Graphite, and White.

New Earbud Alert

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds

Enjoy improved noise cancelation that automatically adapts to your environment, and other great features.

Amazon

$249.95
 

Source: Sennheiser via Android Police

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »