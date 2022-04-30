Buying Guides
These Tesla Coils Play the ‘Mario Bros’ Theme with Electricity

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries
Commerce Editor

Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read more...

@SuzDoesReviews
| 1 min read
Fabricio H. Franzoli playing the Mario theme on his three Tesla coils
Franzoli Electronics

When you think about someone playing video game music, you probably picture someone playing on a synth or an orchestra playing a soundtrack. What you likely don’t picture is the Super Mario Bros. theme song being played on Tesla coils, which is precisely what this clever guy did.

An engineer named Fabricio H. Franzoli is the person behind this particular tune. He says he has “a hobby and passion for music, science, and electronics” and that it “is taken very seriously, becoming a priority over everything in my life.” Now, he has blended science and music to create Tesla coils that can play tunes like the Super Mario Bros. theme, as seen below in this video:

Franzoli emphasizes that “the loud music really comes from the tesla coil sparks. They are literally playing the music due to the programmed phase, pulse width and firing frequency! So, there are no speakers, no audio/video special effects. It looks even better in person and sounds almost the same, just louder than people expect!

If this is your jam (and we totally get it), there’s more good news! Franzoli has an entire YouTube channel dedicated to his coils playing music. Check out his cover of Dancing Queen by ABBA, The Legend of Zelda theme song, Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, or even the iconic Pokemon theme song. It’s electrifying!

via Laughing Squid

