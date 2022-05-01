Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
I Hate Bluetooth Audio: Here's Why
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Peak Design Small Wash Pouch Review: Great for the Essentials
Solo Stove Bonfire Review: The Best Fire Pit We've Ever Used
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Razer Basilisk V3 Review: High-Quality Comfort
Samsung T7 Shield Review: The Best Portable SSD, Now Rugged
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Tesla Recalls 48,000 EVs Over Speedometer Issue

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Tesla Model 3 for 2022
Tesla

This week, Tesla has issued another recall for a software problem in over 48,000 Model 3 electric vehicles. According to the NHTSA, an issue with “track mode” prevents the display from showing the proper speed reading.

While this is technically a “recall” in the traditional sense, most Tesla recalls aren’t the same as regular auto manufacturers. That’s because Tesla can quickly release software updates to fix a slew of minor issues, and that’s exactly what’s happening this week.

On select Tesla Model 3 vehicles, while the car is in “track mode,” the display shows the speed without its corresponding speed unit (mph or km/h), which is against federal guidelines. So while the car is still showing a speed, meaning drivers aren’t racing blind, it’s still not up to legal standards.

Why Tesla Vehicles Are Always Getting Recalled
RELATEDWhy Tesla Vehicles Are Always Getting Recalled

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first nor the last Tesla recall situation. Most of those have included optional software update recalls, like the phantom braking some drivers experienced after a self-driving OTA update. Not to mention late last year, it issued an update to disable gameplay on the front infotainment display while vehicles were in motion.

Typically, owners must take a vehicle to a local dealership or shop for a fix when a vehicle receives a recall. With most of Tesla’s recalls, you’ll be able to easily apply the latest software from the comfort of your own home. Basically, this isn’t that big of a deal, and it’s a quick over-the-air software update recall.

Tesla says this latest recall is a minor issue that it discovered internally, then reached out to the NHTSA. The automaker says there are no indications of any crashes or injuries resulting from the problem. The recall includes the 2018-2022 Model 3 Performance model year, running firmware releases 2021.44.25 or later, up to the 2022.12 version.

According to Tesla, a new software update for Track Mode started rolling out around April 19th, and most vehicle owners should already be running it or will receive it shortly. Either way, Tesla will send all affected owners a recall notice within the next few months.

via AutoBlog

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »