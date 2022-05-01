This Hilarious Deepfake Replaces the New Batman with the 1960s Batman

Maybe you left the new Batman movie thinking it was too dark and edgy. That’s understandable; we’re long overdue for a goofy Adam West or George Clooney-like Batman. And if you disagree with me, maybe this hilarious deepfake trailer will correct your flawed opinion.

The oddball team at Corridor, which regularly publishes bizarre pop culture videos, managed to stick Adam West into 2022’s The Batman. It was a huge undertaking that required deepfake technology, color grading, and oodles of audio editing. But the result is wonderful.

Play Video

This deepfake trailer includes several reverences to the old Batman, including the classic Batcopter, Batphone, and Batmobile. The comically large bomb from 1966’s The Batman even makes an appearance, and villains like The Riddler and The Penguin look just as they did 60 years ago.

Corridor even put together a detailed making-of video to show how it created the deepfake trailer. It’s a real doozy, and it makes me wish that small studios had the ridiculous funding needed to make full-length movies.

The only thing that’s missing is Eartha Kitt. Where is she?