Ford F-150 Lightning EV’s Most Exciting Feature Is Cheaper Than Expected

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
F-150 Lightning Charging at home
Ford

One of the most exciting features of the new F-150 Lightning EV is support for bidirectional charging, which owners can use to power their homes in an emergency or power outage. Users will also need Ford’s “Home Integration System,” and it’s more affordable than expected.

Bi-directional charging will allow electric vehicles to power homes, other EVs, or even tools on a job site. And while all of that sounds great, it’s the home backup power that has buyers excited.

You’ll need an F-150 Lightning, Ford’s Charge Station Pro announced earlier this year, and the Home Integration System to power your house. Until now, we didn’t know how much that last piece of the puzzle would cost, but now we know it’ll be roughly $3,900.

Ford Home Integration system for EVs
Sunrun

While the Charge Station Pro home charging solution costs $1,300 from Ford, those who buy the Extended Range F-150 Lightning EV get one for free. As a result, it’ll only cost an additional $3,895 (plus installation) to make your home compatible with this feature.

Matthew Stover, Ford’s director of Charging and Energy Services, recently confirmed how much this will cost and how potential buyers can get started.

“The Home Integration System is required to truly take advantage of two-way power flow of F-150 Lightning. This system consists of an inverter, transfer switch, and battery, and will be sold through Sunrun for $3,895. When the power goes out, the system automatically disconnects from the utility line and switches over to Ford Intelligent Backup Power so that the truck can send power to your house.”

Keep in mind that the $3,895 price doesn’t include installation costs, which can vary depending on your specific home setup. And while that may sound expensive at first glance, many expected Ford’s home power system to cost substantially more.

Is the Base Model Ford F-150 Lightning EV a Good Deal?
RELATEDIs the Base Model Ford F-150 Lightning EV a Good Deal?

For example, the Tesla Powerwall costs over $11,500, and you’ll also have to add solar panels to your roof, and it won’t power a home for as long as Ford’s F-150 Lightning.

Basically, unless you buy the base model F-150 Lightning that doesn’t come with the upgraded home charger, the only out-of-pocket cost to make your home capable of running off your new EV truck is $3,895 plus installation.

It’s worth mentioning that several other upcoming EVs will have similar features, including the Chevy Silverado EV.

via Electrek

