Google Nest Hub Gets Even More Integration for Activity Metrics

Health integrations on Google’s fantastic Nest Hub will become even more robust thanks to a neat new feature. Soon, you will be able to view a bigger variety of activity metrics from Google Fit or Fitbit—like daily calories burned or your steps—directly on the device.

The company recently announced that the Nest Hub’s impressive sleep tracking feature would become a Fitbit Premium exclusive in 2023. Now, with these details, Google is showing its focus on health integrations.

In a recent Google Support article, filed under “Google Nest Hub (2nd gen),” there’s a little information about the forthcoming integrations with Fitbit and Google Fit. You can also see how to enable them on your Nest display (Go to “Assistant Settings,” then “Wellness,” then “Activity” to get started). However, the Assistant settings haven’t rolled out yet, so you may have to wait a bit before your Nest Display can show you how many steps you’ve taken so far today.

We can see that the integrations are (at this point) limited to Google Fit and Fitbit, and that you can proactively view your Personal results. Just keep in mind that anyone with access to your Nest device will be able to see those metrics, too. Maybe it’s just the motivation you need to hit your daily step count, though, right?