Arcade1Up’s ‘NBA Jam SHAQ Edition’ Lets You Slam Dunk at Home

In January, Arcade1Up announced several new machines coming with upgraded 19-inch screens, and now, the company just confirmed one of its biggest arcade cabinets yet. That being the new Arcade1Up NBA Jam: SHAQ Edition.

The original NBA Jam arcade machine was a fan favorite when it arrived back in 2020, thanks to coming with three games, a custom riser, and a matching stool. However, this latest model from Arcade1Up is SHAQ-sized, coming with much larger overall dimensions and a bigger screen.

In case you’re unaware, Arcade1Up creates retro arcade machines from the 80s and 90s, with a size and price tag that makes them perfect for any home. And while the new SHAQ Edition of NBA Jam is larger than previous models, coming in just under six feet tall, it’s still small enough that it’ll fit beautifully in your game room.

Arcade1Up’s first NBA Jam arcade cabinet was pretty small, and if buyers added the custom riser it stood at 58-inches tall. However, the all-new SHAQ Edition is nearly a foot taller, coming in at a height of 67-inches without a riser at all.

Instead, it features a one-piece design and is tall enough that players won’t need a stool. And while it’s not over 7-feet like SHAQ himself, it’s definitely bigger than the rest of the arcade machines from the company.

More importantly, this is part of the new Arcade1Up Pro line featuring an all-new 19-inch screen, delivering an improved gameplay experience over the smaller 17-inch screens from previous versions. It still comes with the famous light-up marquee sign at the top, built-in WiFi for leaderboards, and multiplayer support (no subscription required). Plus, the graphics received a redesign to celebrate SHAQ’s hall-of-fame career, with his signature on the front and all.

This cabinet comes with three games, NBA Jam, NBA Jam Tournament Edition, and NBA Hangtime. You can easily switch between all three while enjoying epic slam dunks or three-pointers, all without wasting any quarters.

The new Arcade1Up NBA Jam: SHAQ Edition is available as of May 2nd for $699, and it’ll start shipping in August. And while that’s more expensive than some of its other machines, this one is larger than life and comes with three classic games. It’ll be the perfect addition to any retro cabinet or NBA fans collection. Grab yours from the link below.