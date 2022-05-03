Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
I Hate Bluetooth Audio: Here's Why
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Peak Design Small Wash Pouch Review: Great for the Essentials
Solo Stove Bonfire Review: The Best Fire Pit We've Ever Used
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Joby Wavo Air Review: A Content Creator's Ideal Wireless Mic
Razer Basilisk V3 Review: High-Quality Comfort
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Wyze’s Thermostat Gets a Very Smart Room Sensor Accessory

Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson
Editor in Chief

Josh Hendrickson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and is responsible for the site's content direction. He has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smart home enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read more...

About Review Geek
@canterrain
| 1 min read

A white Wyze Room Sensor, displaying a temperature of 70 degrees Fahrenheit

The Wyze Thermostat is incredibly affordable at just $50. But unlike other offerings on the market, it didn’t have any sensors to check on your whole home. But the company just corrected that shortcoming, and Wyze’s new smart $25 Room Sensor puts the competition to shame.

Thermostat room sensors really are pretty common: you’ll find them for other major brands like Nest and ecobee. But in most cases, the sensor amounts to a little puck you’ll want to hide away in a corner. They aren’t necessarily ugly, but they aren’t great to look at either.

And that’s where Wyze’s Room Sensor departs from the bland crowd. Instead of a simple white puck that does little more than check the temperature, Wyze squeezed a display on its Room Sensor. That display will show you the temperature and humidity in the room, along with a  “comfort” emoji.

Battery life shouldn’t be much of an issue too. Thanks to its larger size, Wyze managed to go with a more common option, two AAA batteries. And the company says the sensor will last for three years before you’ll need to replace them. And yes, the Room Sensor comes with batteries. When you’re ready to mount the sensor, you can either go with a magnetic stand or included adhesive to stick it to a wall.

You might think that the Wyze Room Sensor would cost more with those extra features, but as usual with Wyze, it doesn’t. It starts at $25 (plus shipping) for a single pack, a three-pack for $69.99 (plus shipping), or a three-pack with the thermostat for $145.96 (plus shipping). That puts it at or below the sensors from Nest and ecobee.

You can order the new Wyze Room sensor starting today, and it will ship immediately.

A Thermostat Sensor

Wyze Room Sensor

Unlike most thermostat sensors, this one is useful to look at.

Buy Now


 

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and is responsible for the site's content direction. He has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smart home enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »