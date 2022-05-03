Once again, Google has managed to roll out a Pixel update on time for all supported devices. The May update is now available, though it resolves just three bugs and a handful of security vulnerabilities. Notably, this may be the final update for Google’s Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

The big change here comes to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Previously, the March update reduced vibration and haptic feedback on these phones. A Google spokesperson told us that the change was intentional, but that a fix would eventually arrive to quell customer complaints.

Display / Graphics : Fix for issue occasionally causing display to wake without user interaction.

: Fix for issue occasionally causing display to wake without user interaction. Sensors : Improvements for haptic feedback under certain conditions and use cases. (Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Only)

: Improvements for haptic feedback under certain conditions and use cases. (Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Only) User Interface: Fix for issue causing launcher crash after restarting device in certain conditions.

Other changes in the May update resolve two annoying bugs—lock screens that randomly light up and Pixel Launchers that occasionally crash. You should no longer encounter these bugs on Pixel 3a through Pixel 6-series phones.

Now, customers still have a lot to complain about. A previous update reduced fingerprint sensor performance on all Pixel devices, and some Pixel devices are randomly dropping calls. I’ve also seen complaints of excessive battery drain when using 5G, though I haven’t had the chance to investigate these claims. (Feel free to email me at andrew@reviewgeek.com if you’ve run into any annoying Pixel bugs.)

On the bright side, Google should release a much larger update next month. That’s when it’s pushing the first Android 12 Quarterly Platform Release (QPR), which has been in beta for a few months.