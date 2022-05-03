The Guy Behind ‘Wordle’ Says You Should Try This New Game

It’s been months now since Wordle debuted and took over the internet. And from it, dozens of clones and creative alternatives have spawned, the latest of which is Knotwords. It blends Wordle‘s mechanics with those of crossword puzzles and word searches and is a fun successor to the original game.

Wordle‘s creator, Josh Wardle, even endorsed the game on Twitter, saying “If you like Wordle you should check out Knotwords. It is an incredibly elegant daily word game. What impresses me most is that, despite its deceptively simple appearance, it has clearly been built with a great deal of thought and care.”

In Knotwords, you’re tasked with solving a small puzzle that resembles a crossword, but you won’t be solving clues. The crossword frame is divided into multiple sections (beyond the standard Up and Down words) of anywhere from two to four letters. Each of these sections has letter clues assigned to it, but you’ll need to figure out which letters go where.

Play Video

Make no mistake, though: the puzzle is not as simple as it seems. For one, there isn’t a clear place to start. Yes, each section has its assigned letters, but, initially, you won’t be sure where any of them go and if you make a mistake, it all goes out the window! It’ll take time to figure everything out, so it lasts longer than a daily Wordle puzzle does. It might even take you just as long as it would to solve a traditional crossword or Sudoku puzzle, which is awesome.

RELATEDThe 6 Best 'Wordle' Alternatives

Knotwords gives you a new puzzle to solve every day, just like most other Wordle alternatives, but there aren’t any time constrictions beyond that, so take your time and enjoy playing it. You can even set it down and pick it up again throughout the day.

This fun new word game is available as a mobile app for your compatible smartphone or tablet, and also on Steam for PC gamers for $12. In the mobile version, you’ll get 10 starter puzzles and each day’s new puzzle for free, though you can opt to subscribe to the Pro ($4.99 per month) or pay the $12 outright to keep Pro forever. Paid versions enjoy more puzzles, more hints, player statistics, game customization features (like colorful themes), and a daily Twist puzzle. And trust us, the game is tons of fun and worth the upgrade if you love it.