Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
I Hate Bluetooth Audio: Here's Why
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Peak Design Small Wash Pouch Review: Great for the Essentials
Solo Stove Bonfire Review: The Best Fire Pit We've Ever Used
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Joby Wavo Air Review: A Content Creator's Ideal Wireless Mic
Razer Basilisk V3 Review: High-Quality Comfort
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Guy Behind ‘Wordle’ Says You Should Try This New Game

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries
Commerce Editor

Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read more...

About Review Geek
@SuzDoesReviews
| 1 min read
An old 'Knotwords' puzzle all completed, with over 10 words of all sizes
Knotwords

It’s been months now since Wordle debuted and took over the internet. And from it, dozens of clones and creative alternatives have spawned, the latest of which is Knotwords. It blends Wordle‘s mechanics with those of crossword puzzles and word searches and is a fun successor to the original game.

Wordle‘s creator, Josh Wardle, even endorsed the game on Twitter, saying “If you like Wordle you should check out Knotwords. It is an incredibly elegant daily word game. What impresses me most is that, despite its deceptively simple appearance, it has clearly been built with a great deal of thought and care.”

In Knotwords, you’re tasked with solving a small puzzle that resembles a crossword, but you won’t be solving clues. The crossword frame is divided into multiple sections (beyond the standard Up and Down words) of anywhere from two to four letters. Each of these sections has letter clues assigned to it, but you’ll need to figure out which letters go where.

Make no mistake, though: the puzzle is not as simple as it seems. For one, there isn’t a clear place to start. Yes, each section has its assigned letters, but, initially, you won’t be sure where any of them go and if you make a mistake, it all goes out the window! It’ll take time to figure everything out, so it lasts longer than a daily Wordle puzzle does. It might even take you just as long as it would to solve a traditional crossword or Sudoku puzzle, which is awesome. 

The 6 Best 'Wordle' Alternatives
RELATEDThe 6 Best 'Wordle' Alternatives

Knotwords gives you a new puzzle to solve every day, just like most other Wordle alternatives, but there aren’t any time constrictions beyond that, so take your time and enjoy playing it. You can even set it down and pick it up again throughout the day. 

This fun new word game is available as a mobile app for your compatible smartphone or tablet, and also on Steam for PC gamers for $12. In the mobile version, you’ll get 10 starter puzzles and each day’s new puzzle for free, though you can opt to subscribe to the Pro ($4.99 per month) or pay the $12 outright to keep Pro forever. Paid versions enjoy more puzzles, more hints, player statistics, game customization features (like colorful themes), and a daily Twist puzzle. And trust us, the game is tons of fun and worth the upgrade if you love it.

Download on the Apple App StoreGet it on Google Play

via DigitalTrends

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is the Commerce Editor for Review Geek. She has over seven years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing and editing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, apps, security, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »