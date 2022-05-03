LEGO Pays Tribute to The Rolling Stones With Tongue Brick Set

The Rolling Stones iconic tongue and lips logo is recognized worldwide, and now you can put it on your wall with the all-new LEGO Art Rolling Stones set.

The logo made its original debut over 50 years ago on the Stone’s Sticky Fingers album, and now you can have your very own. Maybe you can’t play the guitar like Keith Richards or have moves like Mick Jagger, but you can feel like you’re part of the band by getting this all-new 2,000-piece brick set.

Paying tribute to The Rolling Stones being one of the most legendary bands for more than 60 years, LEGO has released this set to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Basically, the toy-builder brings rock ‘n’ roll to any room in your house like never before.

This artistic set measures 22-inches tall, nearly 19-inches wide, and will take a little effort, thanks to the 1,998 bricks you’ll need to complete the build. According to LEGO, the set comes with an accompanying soundtrack with just about an hour of content to enjoy, including an exclusive interview with the creator of the tongue logo, John Pasche.

Basically, this LEGO set is absolutely stunning and perfect for any LEGO enthusiast, but it’s also great for rock ‘n’ roll fans that love all things The Rolling Stones. Plus, it’ll look fantastic on the wall next to your guitars in any music room.

‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ according to the band, but in this case, you can. This new LEGO Art The Rolling Stones set is available to buy starting June 1st for $149 but the LEGO website says August 1st. Either way, get ready to rock and roll.