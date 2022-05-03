Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Best Apple Pencil Alternatives
Best Rechargeable AA and AAA Batteries

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Google Should Be Ashamed of Its Routines
The Oculus Quest 2 Sucks
I Hate Bluetooth Audio: Here's Why
Microsoft Botched Windows 11's Launch

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Peak Design Small Wash Pouch Review: Great for the Essentials
Solo Stove Bonfire Review: The Best Fire Pit We've Ever Used
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Joby Wavo Air Review: A Content Creator's Ideal Wireless Mic
Razer Basilisk V3 Review: High-Quality Comfort
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Kindle Will Finally Support EPUB Books, but There’s a Catch

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Amazon Kindle e-reader.
Amazon

The Kindle walled garden is finally falling, sort of. In an unceremonious change to its Documents Service guide, Amazon now says that the Kindle e-reader will support EPUB documents in “late 2022.”    But there’s a somewhat frustrating catch.

Since its launch in 2007, EPUB has been the most popular digital book format for every e-reader except the Kindle. Amazon chose to avoid EPUB in favor of its AWZ and MOBI formats, effectively preventing customers from buying books through other stores.

That’s a big problem—Amazon shouldn’t be the sole distributor of e-books. Competitors like Rakuten Kobo are plentiful, and authors who sell e-books directly to consumers often use the EPUB format. And while free resources like Project Gutenberg and Archive.org let you download books in the AWZ format, some books just seem to work better in EPUB.

You can convert EPUB files to AZW, MOBI, or PDF formats, which all work on the Kindle. But the process is a pain in the neck.

How to Transfer EPUB to Kindle
RELATEDHow to Transfer EPUB to Kindle

Amazon’s new acceptance of EPUB is a major milestone, but of course, there’s still plenty to complain about. For one, the Kindle won’t gain native EPUB support. Instead, it will convert EPUB files to a KF8 or AZW3 format—I really hope this conversion process doesn’t create any weird problems in e-books.

Also, you can’t just transfer the EPUBs to your Kindle over a USB cable. You need to email the files to your Kindle, a somewhat slow process that won’t appeal to average users.

Basically, Amazon just made it easier for power users to stick EPUBs on their Kindle. I doubt that this change will influence the average Kindle user, which is a shame, as they’re basically forced to shop for e-books through Amazon.

Source: Amazon via TechCrunch

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »