Liteboxer VR Releases the First Free Fitness App for Meta Quest

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news.

Liteboxer VR app image
Liteboxer

Liteboxer VR, the popular fitness and boxing platform that lets you step into the virtual ring, will start offering its app completely free. Meta Quest (previously Oculus Quest) owners can enjoy intense sweat sessions without breaking out a debit card.

When it comes to finding quality fitness apps for the Quest VR headset, you’ll quickly notice that all the apps are paid or only come with a 7-day free trial followed by a paid membership.

We recently reviewed the Liteboxer VR experience (along with its full-size real-world boxing machine) and loved everything Liteboxer brings to our workout routine.

And while the Liteboxer VR app originally cost $18.99 a month when it first launched, on May 5th, the company will transform it into a freemium app. Meaning you can enjoy intense workouts in the metaverse completely free.

You’ll need a Meta Quest 2 to try out the free Liteboxer VR app, and now there are optional upgrades and a paid tier system for those that want to step up their workouts. The Liteboxer VR Basic subscription (free) will get you access to a vast selection of specially designed exercises and music. Then, if you like what it has to offer, the company hopes users will upgrade to a premium subscription.

Basically, if you’ve been looking for an excellent free Meta Quest fitness app, this is worth trying. Considering nearly 30 million people own a Quest 2, and there are only five fitness apps available, you won’t want to miss this one.

Additionally, Liteboxer confirmed to ReviewGeek that it’s also launching a new “Mitt Feature” for users. This paid tier will let you work out and interact with a real-life trainer. No voice-overs, no pre-recorded content, a real-life trainer. That way, users can get technique tips and coaching from Liteboxer’s best trainers.

Those interested in breaking a sweat and enjoying whole body beat-based workouts can try the new freemium version of the Liteboxer VR app starting May 5th.

Source: Liteboxer

